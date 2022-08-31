Ghana: Defunct Toll Booth At Afienya Poses Danger

Afienya — A resident of Afienya, Mr Daniel Asante, has expressed concern that for over two months, one of the toll booths at Afienya in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region on the Tema - Akosombo Road that used to house the toll collectors has become a death trap to road users.

He said the booth which was made from a metal container had slanted and part of it almost on the road.

When this reporter visited the place on Monday to confirm his concerns, Mr Asante told the Ghanaian Times that, he feared that armed robbers could hide behind it to perpetuate crime at night on unsuspecting drivers.

He said it was unclear whether someone had deliberately pushed it in order to steal the container, and therefore appealed to the Police to act swiftly.

A hawker who did not provide her name in an interview with the Ghanaian Times said she was unable to tell what happened but she came back one morning to find it in that state.

She expressed worry that if it was not removed immediately, the wind could blow it onto the main road and cause obstruction which could even result in a crash.