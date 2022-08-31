Africa: Wafu Zone B Champions League Qualifier - Ampem Darkoa, Africa Sports Battle in Semi-Final Today

Ghana's Women's Premier League and FA Cup winners, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, could stick a foot into the final of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B Champions League qualifier today, should they ease pass Ivorian side Africa Sports d' Abidjan in the first semi-final clash.

This afternoon's tie promises to be full of fireworks and could see the Ivorians enjoy some good support from the home contingent.

Nigerian giants Bayelsa Queens topped Group B following their 3-1 victory over USFA of Burkina Faso on Sunday. They will play Espoir FC of Benin who finished second in Group A.

The Ivorians would take on the Ghanaians at 15:00 GMT before giving way to the Bayelsa vs Espoir game which is slated at 18:30 GMT at the Yamoussoukro Stadium.

Winners of the day would qualify for the second edition of the CAF Women's Champions League which will be staged in Morocco, later this year.

Ampem Darkoa recorded a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Togolese side Athleta in the final Group B game at the Stade de INHP in Yamoussoukro to book their semis spot.

Forward Mavis Owusu's solitary strike was enough to see the Ghanaian champions through, making it two wins and a draw from three games.

They first thrashed Burkinabe's Union Sportive des Forces 3-0, before pulling off a pulsating 0-0 stalemate with the Bayelsa Queens.