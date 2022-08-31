Ghana: Olympics Play Ekumfi United in Honour of Ex-Chairman Biney

31 August 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

GHALCA G6 champions, Accra Great Olympics, will trek to Ekumfi Ekrawfo in the Central Region to play Ekumfi United on Sunday, September 11, in a special anniversary match.

At stake is a giant coveted trophy for the winner.

The match, expected to draw hundreds of fans from all walks of life, is in post-humous honour of the late Kwamena Biney, one-time Executive Chairman of Great Olympics.

Mr Biney was also the Chief of Ekumfi Ekrawfo and Adontehene of the Nyimfa Division of the Ekumfi Traditional Area.

The September 11 match is one of the biggest highlights of this year's Akwambo festival of the Nyinfa Division of the Ekumfi Traditional Area.

Activities of the week-long Akwambo festival begin on Monday, September 5 and ends on September 12.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the Guest of Honour at the grand durbar on Saturday, September 10.

