Nigeria: Govt Clamps Down On Vandals, Oil Thieves

The federal government yesterday said it would clamp down on vandals and oil thieves sabotaging the economy.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said President Muhammadu Buhari had given the resources and the marching order to take the war to them.

He spoke yesterday at the commissioning of eight gunboats acquired by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

"Those who steal crude oil not only deny the country of the much-needed revenue, they sell the stolen goods at discounted prices, well below the market value.

"This black market creates a glut and forces down the official price.

"They've therefore made Nigeria to suffer the double jeopardy of loss in revenue and drop in value of the product."

He said the government was taking adequate steps to equip relevant security agencies and by extension, the NSCDC, which is the lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.

Commandant-General, NSCDC, Abubakar Audi, assured of the Corps' commitment to the war against oil theft and illegal oil bunkering, and would make judicious use of this equipment to take the war "to the doorstep of these economic brigands and saboteurs."