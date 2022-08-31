Liberia: Former Inspector Accuses SUP. Walker of Poor Leadership

31 August 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

By: Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bong County

Former Bong County Inspector William Kollie has accused Bong County Superintendent Esther Walker and her administration of poorly managing the county.

In what seemed to be a complaint to Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor during a stakeholder meeting on Monday in Gbarnga, Mr. Kollie said Walker's administration is not handling the county well; evidenced by the "filthiness of the grounds of the Gbarnga Administrative Building and other public facilities in Gbarnga".

According to our Bong County Correspondent, the Gbarnga Administrative Building, the seat of the local county administration, including the office of Superintendent is currently engulfed by grass.

The former County Inspector, a member of the opposition Liberty Party blamed Walker and her deputies for the huge criticisms against the CDC government in the county; stating they are not serving well.

"The Superintendent is not a Leader; she has failed, and this is the reason why people continue to criticize President Weah in this County that he is not doing well" Kollie adds.

He further informed VP Taylor about a row between the Superintendent and some of her co-workers, including the Assistant Superintendent for Development and some District Commissioners; a situation he said is stalling development activities in the county.

In response, Superintendent Esther Walker described Kollie as an opposition, who is seeking attention from the ruling establishment.

Madam Walker sarcastically pleaded with VP Taylor to find a slot for him in the government and take him from the cold, while stating that he is seeking political relevance at the expense of her administration.

"Madam Vice President, please talk to the President so that he can find somewhere for William Kollie, le he leaves the cold. I think this is the reason he continues to accuse people". Walker said.

According to her, there is no commotion between her and anyone in the County's Executive leadership; adding that Mr. Kollie's accusation is meant to draw undeserved attention to him.

