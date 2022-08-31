Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Announces Afriland First Bank Push and Pull Services

31 August 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Monrovia, Liberia) Lonestar Cell MTN, Liberia's leading tech firm, announces that Afriland First Bank customers can now link their bank accounts to their Mobile Money wallets. This seamless connection means these customers can conveniently manage their funds from anywhere in Liberia.

Afriland First Bank Liberia is a subsidiary of Afriland First Bank Group in Cameroon and opened its doors to the Liberian public in March 2011.

Leopold Mbumen, Afriland First Bank Chief Information Officer, said their customers primarily work in the agricultural sector and are located in rural Liberia.

"We integrated Lonestar Cell MTN's Mobile Money Push and Pull services as a part of our business plan because we wanted to provide our customers financial convenience," said Mr. Mbumen.

In addition, he said that mobile money is now fully automated on their platform.

"Previously, we manually linked each customer account to the mobile money platform. Now its a seamless process." said Mr. Mbumen.

Christopher Ssali, Mobile Financial Services General Manager, said, "Together, we are giving Afriland First Bank customers convenient access to their money. In just a few easy steps, they can withdraw or deposit money from their MoMo wallets. Once the money is the wallet, the customer can make purchases, pay bills, and more whenever and wherever they need to." Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money platform facilitates fast, convenient, and secure transactions. Signing up for MoMo is free. Visit any Lonestar Cell MTN Service Center or registered MoMo agent with a national ID card then fill out an application form

