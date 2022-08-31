Liberia: Heavy Rain Stalls RIA Road Project, Works Minister Ruth Collins Reveals

Heavy rain has reportedly stalled the Roberts International Airport (RIA) road project, Public Works Minister, Ruth Coker-Collins, has disclosed.

Minister Collins said the slow pace of the project is due to Climate Change, characterized by heavy downpours, thus making it difficult for engineers to work.

Speaking on a live radio talk show in Monrovia on Monday, August 29, she said the Ministry of Public Works is working hard to fully implement the RIA road project and all other road projects across Liberia.

Her response comes barely a week after rumors that the project has stalled due to funding challenge.

This paper also gathered that the project was posing serious threats to commuters and endangering lives of citizens and foreign residents due to lack of adequate monitoring and supervision from the Ministry of Public Works.

Minster Collins described the RIA highway as a serious road corridor that has lots of work to be done and urged the public not to politicize the process of construction works currently ongoing on the road.

According to her, contractors are making every effort to have the project completed.

President George Manneh Weah broke grounds on February 20, 2020, for the expansion and pavement of the RIA Highway. The 45-km stretch links Monrovia to the airport.

The project, which is being implemented through a China-Liberia joint venture with East International Group and China Railways as contractors, is worth about US$95 million.