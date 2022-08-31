Liberia: St. Francis Students Commend President Weah

31 August 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Former students, including members of the Alumni Association of St. Francis Catholic School in Tappita, Nimba County are commending President George Weah for the reappointment of Mr. Thomas Doe Nah as Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority, LRA.

In a release, they noted the re-nomination clearly demonstrates the President's vision for inclusiveness and regional balance.

Mr. Doe, who was born in Tappita and attended St. Francis, has exhibited a true sense of professionalism and raised the revenue generation portfolio of the government to an upward spiral, says the release.

It said the LRA, under the leadership of Mr. Doe, has been robust and efficient in the performance of its statutory role.

As a son of Nimba, he has exemplified a high degree of commitment and continues to support the Pro-Poor Agenda for prosperity vision. Press release

