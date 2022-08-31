Gambia to Commemorate Sickle Cell Awareness Month

The Gambia Sickle Cell Association would commemorate Sickle Cell Awareness Month starting 3rd September 2022.

The initiative is to raise awareness on the disease and this is the first time since the inception of the association to conduct awareness on Sickle cell.

Sickle Cell is serious and lifelong health condition, although treatments can help manage many of the symptoms.

In an exclusive with The Point, Alieu Sambou, president of the association, explained that the event would start on 3rd September in a form of a symposium at the American corner Kairaba Avenue.

He revealed the association was unable to commemorate the event on June 19th this year, as a day dedicated to Sickle Cell Disease, due to circumstances beyond their control.

"Therefore, as September is Sickle cell awareness month, we are taking the opportunity to raise awareness on the disease. This will be the first time since our inception to hold an awareness forum on Sickle Cell villages in Tankularr, Keneba Kiang West."

The association, he added, was formed in August 2007 and has since signed lot of MOUs with partners such as Ministries of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE), Health and Environment as well as Guaranty Trust Bank, The Gambia Red Cross and the Africa Sickle Cell Foundation, among others.

"Since our inception, the association has reached out to people with Sickle cell by providing moral and financial support were possible particularly when members are in the hospital"

Sambou noted that they intend to do extensive awareness creation in schools in regions one and two, as well as media campaigns on radios including community radios.

He equally expressed appreciation to their partners especially the NGO community and agencies for their support.

People with Sickle cell disease produce unusually shaped red blood cells that can cause problems because they do not live as long as healthy blood cells and can block vessels. The disease is serious and lifelong health condition, although treatments can help manage many of the symptoms.