Gambia: Nurses Bantaba Extends Benevolence to Serrekunda Health Centre

The Original Nurses Bantaba Foundation, a charity last Friday presented non-medical supplies to the maternity ward of Serrekunda Health Centre.

The items donated include: 30 bed sheets, 20 pillow cases, 29 top sheets, 24 curtains and one television, among others.

Established some few years ago, the foundation seeks to complement government's efforts in providing the much-needed services in ensuring quality health services in the country.

The gesture is among series extended to the country's health facilities in the recent past.

At the ceremony, Fatou Joof, a member of the charity and a midwife at the Health facility, explained that the charity was formed some two or three years ago by Gambian nurses both home and abroad.

She added the charity is committed to supporting government in enhancing quality health care service, reminding that government alone cannot do it, thus the need for support by stakeholders.

"Because after all we are helping our own mothers, sisters and relatives."

Kebba Sonko, senior regional health team, Western One, while describing the gesture as 'timely and worthy', thanked the foundation for the gesture.

The gesture, he added, is geared towards improving quality health care services in the country.

"Government cannot do it alone thus the need for partnership to address some of the challenges in our health facilities."

Sonko thus encouraged others to emulate the foundation in enhancing and improving health care services.

He equally called on the beneficiary to make judicious use of the items.

Lamin Njie, general market manager at Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), expressed appreciation to the foundation for choosing a health facility within the municipality to make the generous presentation.

The items, he added, would go a long in strengthening health care service in the country.

While thanking the members of the foundation for their foresight, Njie equally called on other foundations to emulate the Nurses Bantaba in supporting the country's health sector.

Ramatoulie Bah, a matron on behalf of the Chief Matron at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH), acknowledged that nursing is a profession that shows utmost care and compassionate towards others.

She spoke about the past activities of the foundation especially during the height of the corona virus pandemic where it donated useful items to health facilities.

She also expressed optimism that the items donated would significantly improve health services at the facility.

She challenged them to keep up the good work, while calling on others to emulate them.

Receiving the items, Yusupha Korta, a senior midwife at Serrekunda Minor Health Centre, commended the foundation for the move, further acknowledging the crucial role of midwifes in any health facility.

"Therefore, any support to the midwifery unit is a move in the right direction."

The health facility, he added, receives patients from a wide catchment area, further outlining areas where they need support such as security among other areas.