Nigeria: I Won't Interfere in 2023 Elections, Buhari Assures Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja assured Nigerians that the governing party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will continue to bequeath strong political institutions that reflect their choices through non-interference in elections, citing outcome of polls in Ekiti, Anambra and Osun states as indicators.

The president, who received members of Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF) led by its chairman and g overnor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, at the State House, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, noted that non-interference in elections gives credence to the political process, ensures participation and inclusiveness, and shows that the governing party respects the electorate.

President Buhari said APC, under his leadership, will continue to respect Nigerians by ensuring that their votes count and the people's voice matter in choosing political leaders at different levels.

"I want Nigerians to know that we respect them, and for us to show that we will allow them to vote who they want.

"We all witnessed what happened in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states. What happened in those states give me a lot of hope that we are succeeding."

For the 2023 elections, President Buhari said the government will also ensure that Nigerians don't get intimidated, or humiliated by those in positions, or the more privileged.

"We will not allow anyone to use personal resources or their influence to intimidate other Nigerians. We will not allow intimidations materially, morally or physically. This is the kind of leadership that can emerge and consolidate our nation.

"In six months, Nigerians will appreciate the government of APC that we are sincere and we respect them," he added.

President Buhari urged the party's political leaders to intensity efforts in "thinking, meeting and strategising for the 2023 elections."

In his remarks, PGF chairman thanked the president for his leadership which he said was guided by wisdom and foresight, affirming that the Nigerian economy had been growing in spite of challenges.

"We want to congratulate you on the positive trajectory of the economy, with the 3.5 per cent growth in the second quarter, up from 3.1 per cent of the first quarter of this year. Infrastructure projects are ongoing in parts of the country, and the social intervention programme is expanding," Bagudu stated.

The governor said the growth trajectory had defied initial predictions of some multilateral institutions, with the World Bank and others acknowledging the resilience of the economy, and reviewing their positions on Nigeria.

"Your Excellency, as we speak, there is drought in Europe and China. The Ukraine-Russia war is taking a toll on economies. In the UK, there is rationing of electricity, and energy shortages in China.

"While other countries are banning food export, we are preparing for more production, in spite of floods in places like Jigawa State. We note your instruction for the release of 40,000 tonnes of grains.

"We also note efforts on improving security and measures to cut oil theft," he said.

The Kebbi State governor commended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, for their steadfastness and stewardship.

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday received APC governors in his office at the Presidential Villa on a felicitation visit as he recovers from a recent surgery.

While welcoming the governors, Prof. Osinbajo, in a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, expressed his appreciation for the visit and the good wishes.