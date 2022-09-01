Nigeria: Aid Worker Regains Freedom After 174 Days in Boko Haram Den

Mohammed Alkali Imam, a staff member of International Rescue Committee (IRC) who was abducted by Boko Haram on March 10, 2022, has been freed by his captors.

Imam was abducted in the Monguno area of Borno State when insurgents stormed his residence and forcefully took him to an unknown destination.

Confirming his release, Ag. Secretary of Borno State Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Ali Chiroma, said, "Alhamdulillah for the unconditional release of my former colleague and close associate Alkali Babakura Imam. All praises to the Most High."

His employers, NUJ and numerous humanitarian organizations had tirelessly fought for his release through negotiations with the Boko Haram sect.

Daily Trust reports that Maiduguri Press Centre of the NUJ is agog with celebrations over the release of the aid worker.