Nigeria: AI Report - DSS Denies Abducting Citizens

The Department of State Services (DSS) said contrary to media report and report by the Amnesty International (AI), that it has been abducting innocent citizens, the Service is not involved in any citizen abduction.

DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, while reacting to media and Amnesty International reports that the Service has been abducting innocent citizens under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, outrightly denied the reports and described them as a misleading narrative.

The DSS spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday night that "as part of its enforcement activities, the DSS arrests when, where and if necessary. This is evidently carried out in line with tenets of democratic ideals.

"At no time has the agency embarked on its actions without following led down procedures in respect of obtaining warrants of arrest or orders for detention from competent legal authorities. The claim of abduction or use of enforced disappearances is an absolute lie and a make-up narrative designed to bring the Service to disrepute."

Afunanya further said: "the DSS is law abiding and committed to the protection of citizens and sensitive government installations. In doing this, it will continue to discharge its mandate of intelligence collection and timely dissemination of same to relevant action agencies and stakeholders.

"Public attention should, however, be drawn to the deliberate and determined efforts of the publisher of Peoples Gazette, Samuel Ogundipe, to use his platform to undermine law and order.

"He is known to have, on several occasions, engaged in false and distorted publications to disinform the public.

"He and his cohorts are hereby warned, for the umpteenth time, to desist from these deplorable acts against the peace and security of the nation. It is time for Ogundipe and the likes to choose reason over fatuity; and patriotism over disloyalty and treachery. Their continuous mischievous resolve to use fake news and hate speech to set the country on fire is condemnable."