Liberia Internet Governance Forum 2022 Set for September

The Secretariat of the Liberia Internet Governance Forum Liberia in collaboration with the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MoPT) and other partners including the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) will on September 8, 2022 open a one-day Internet Governance Forum (IGF) 2022.

Formalities leading to the IGF 2022 began with a media launch on Monday, August 29, 2022 at the PUL Headquarters in Monrovia.

IGF is an opportunity for multi-stakeholder dialogue on public policy issues related to key elements of Internet governance, such as the Internet's sustainability, robustness, security, stability, access and development.

As part of the many activities, the Liberia Youth IGF 2022 - an integrated youth-led event held annually as part of the effort to develop young internet governance diplomats in Liberia, will kick off today, August 30, 2022.

As recommended by the United Nations IGF, the event will facilitate a platform for increasing awareness of internet governance issues among young people in Liberia.

"The one-day event will gather approximately 100 youth in Liberia both in-person and online to discuss and deliberate on youth role in IG and issues affecting internet development in Liberia from the youth perspective," said Mr. Peterking Quaye head of the Secretariat.

Quaye pointed out that other activities at the forum would include: a round table discussion on the national cyber security strategy process and digital access and connectivity supported by Meta before the main forum on September 8, 2022.

"The Liberia Internet Governance Forum 2022 will be a hybrid event. This is Liberia's premier internet policy forum. This multi-stakeholder governance group for policy dialogue on issues of internet governance in Liberia. This year's event serves to bring internet stakeholders in Liberia together from various stakeholder groups as equals, in discussions on public policy issues relating to the internet," he asserted.

According to Mr. Quaye, a report from the forum will be shared with the UN to make an informed decision on the governance of the internet.

"The idea is to create the platform to have proper governance of the internet. At the forum, experts will be able to explain what we have challenges with. It brings the experts to the table to inform you so that you can inform others," added Mr. Quaye.

Mr. Charles B. Coffey, President of the PUL, indicated that internet governance is in the best interest of the media as it aims to address many of the challenges faced by the media.

"The media will be affected if there is no proper management or governance. We will work together for proper governance because without it the media is going nowhere. Lack of governance undermines the work of the media," he stated.

Mr. D. Naylor Kaine, Project Manager at MoPT and IGF Focal Person, thanked the PUL and the Liberian media in general for a strong bond of relationship.

"It's wonderful working with the PUL and it's good to have the PUL around. The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications can't do this alone and so we need a partnership. Our role is to create the policy that will enhance proper governance," he added