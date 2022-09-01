Liberia: Senate Confirms Justice Yuoh

The Plenary of the Liberian Senate has unanimously voted to confirm her Honor, Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh as the next Chief Justice of the Republic of Liberia replacing Justice Francis S. Korkpor, who is slated to retire at the end of the March Term of Court.

Some 20 members of the senate voted for Justice Yuoh to be confirmed, while five voted against the decision with one senator abstaining.

The committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims and Petition recommended the nominee to be confirmed based on her unquestionable qualification and experience.

Following the vote count, Grand Gedeh County Senator, Zoe Emmanuel Pennue filed a motion for reconsideration to be tried before the final decision of the Liberian Senate.

Associate Justice Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh began her public and professional service within the Executive Branch, Republic of Liberia, first at the Ministry of Justice as an Assistant Minister for Legal Affairs from 1983 - 1985, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the Coordinator, African Affairs, 1988 - 1990, the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) as Corporate Secretary/Assistant Legal Counsel/Secretary, Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) from 2000 - 2003 and lastly at the Law Reform Commission, where she served as Acting Executive Director and Commissioner respectively from July 2011 - April 2013.

In 2013, Madam Justice Yuoh, was nominated, appointed and subsequently commissioned as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

Madam Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh has proudly served as Vice President of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) from 1994 - 1998; was a founding member of the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) and served as its 1st Vice President from 1997 - 1998; Chairperson of the Judiciary Committee of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) from 2012 - 2013 and also served as President of the Maryland County Local Bar Association in 2013.