Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Presents Presidential Charters to Three Universities

The Catholic University College, the Presbyterian University College and the Methodist University College on Tuesday received Presidential Charters to formally award degrees.

After spending over 10 years in mentorship under some public universities, the three universities in February 2022, received approval from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to grant them Presidential charters.

Addressing officials of the three university colleges at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said that the now fully-fledged universities would be monitored to ensure that they maintained high standards.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated the three universities for their achievements but warned them of section 27 of Act 1023 which states that "The President may on the recommendation of the Commission, through the Minister, revoke, vary or in any other way, amend the provisions of the Charter where the President considers that the revocation, variation or amendment is in the best interest of tertiary education in the country."

President Akufo-Addo asked the universities to continue to improve and introduce more innovative programmes and courses that would equip their students with the requisite skills and competencies needed to develop the country.

President Akufo-Addo said the Methodist University College, Presbyterian University and College Catholic University College, have been working toward receiving the charter, adding that they were the first to receive their charters upon the coming into effect of the new reforms, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1023).

Prof Obeng Ofori, Vice Chancellor of the Catholic University, who spoke on behalf of all three universities, expressed appreciation to the President for granting them their respective charters.

He added that the development marked a very important day in the "annals of the history" of the three faith-based academic institutions.

Prof Obeng Ofori requested for buses from the President to help solve urgent transportation challenges the three universities face.

President Akufo-Addo directed the Minister for Education, Yaw Adu-Twum, to ensure that the request was honoured.