Liberia: PUP National Youth Congress Declares Vote of No Confidence in Its Chairman for Alleged Corrupt Practices

Monrovia — The People's Unification Party National Youth Congress has declared a vote of no confidence in its youth chairman, Joseph O. Beyan for alleged corruption practices.

According to the national vice chairman for Recruitment and Mobilization, Kaba Mulbah, the decision was reached following the executive committee investigation which found Beyan guilty for corruption, misconduct and criminal conspiracy.

Kaba warned that institutions should refrain immediately from doing business with Beyan.

He alleged that the former Youth Chairman also hired and paid a group to witch-hunt and attack Margibi County Senator, J. Emmanuel Nuquay who is the Political Leader of the Party.

He said that it is a disservice for the youth chairman to align with the group and attacked the Political Leader of the Party.

Said Kaba, "For the youth Chairman to organize disadvantage youth in the county [Margibi] to attack the standard Bearer not only attacking the standard Bearer but to not account for cash, motorbikes given to him by the vision Bearer of the Party, we cannot accept."

"To the best of our knowledge and consistent with the provisions, the acts perpetrated by Mr. Beyan are consequential and in gross violation of article 16.0 section a) of the Party's constitution which warrants his immediate resignation or removal from the office as current Youth Chairman of the Party."

He, however, disclosed that the executive committee of the Youth League has appointed as Mr. Preston Saingba as acting chair to steer the affairs of the Youth League.

But when contacted by FrontPage Africa, Beyan said that he does not want to give credence to the allegations levied against him.

He stated that those who expelled him as chairman of the Youth League do not have the legal standard to expel any executive committee member.

According to him, there was an emergency executive committee meeting called by the National Chairman of the Party, Representative, Samuel Korgar of which Kaba was instructed to retract his statement within 24 hours.

Said Beyan, "Kaba has 24 hours tomorrow the same time of the press statement for him to retract or else the national executive committee will instruct the Secretary-General to distance themselves from those guys' actions. He promised following the executive committee decision, both men will be from the national youth league.