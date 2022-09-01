Liberia: Senator Ballout Calls for the Cancellation of All Bogus Concession Agreements

Monrovia — Former Maryland County Senator John Ballout has observed that systemic corruption in Liberia remains a substantial threat to the development of the nation and vast majority of the citizenry despite the professed commitment made by the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led government of President George Manneh Weah to change the narratives upon the party's ascendancy to power in 2017.

According to him, the menace continues to threaten the potentials of citizens, especially young people.

He stressed that Liberia's resources that belong to all its citizens will continue to be unequitable distributed on a "who know you" basis, if Liberians continue to sit supinely and allow corruption to persist in the society.

Mr. Ballout made these comments when he spoke to students at the main campus of the University of Liberia on the Capitol Bye Pass in Monrovia on Wednesday, August 31.

He said corruption in Liberia continues to escalate from one administration to another in different forms and manner.

He observed that though the current government "claimed to have the antidote for corruption", it remains difficult for it to fight the cancer.

Mr. Ballout maintained that the country remains one of the richest around the world, but it citizens are among the poorest across the globe.

"In my government of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, we had corruption. Before then, there was corruption in previous governments. Samuel Doe came, put people on the poles and shot them, there was even greater degree of rampant corruption. Charles Taylor came and there was dictatorial tendency. What we are faced with as a people is a substantial threat and we have to stand up and combat it before it consume all of us-because without fighting corruption, you guys will not grow to your fullest potential. People sell their rights in this country just to survive."

Mr. Ballout emphasized that the admittance by previous and current Liberian leaders that it is difficult to combat against corruption is a clear endorsement that "corruption is here to stay and it is the way of life."

"If you the government say you can't do anything (to fight against corruption), what should we the people do? We should sit down and be victims? We need to change that."

He observed that though it is difficult to make a change in post-conflict Liberia because Liberians are unwilling to go back to the dark days, the United States sanctioning of corrupt public officials is a welcoming move that will bring some level of hope to the citizenry.

He said his decision taken to overwhelmingly endorse the latest sanctions placed on three top government officials is to serve as deterrence to others would-be corrupt officials.

First casualty of Corruption

U.S. Treasury Department early this month placed sanctions on the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill, Director of the National Port Authority Bill Tweahway and Solicitor General Cyernnius Cephus for their alleged involvement into acts of corruption.

The sanctions fell under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

The trio were suspended by President Weah for time indefinite following the imposition of the sanctions.

But Mr. Ballot described the suspended government officials as the first badge of casualty in the long fight against corruption in post-conflict Liberia.

He observed that corruption remains deeply rooted in the history, with a huge percentage of the country's population inherently corrupt.

"This sanction is about you (the citizens) who will be in government tomorrow because corruption we have experienced in this country over several decades is over because any country that benefits from taxpayers' monies from the United States will be held accountable and individuals abusing or misusing these funds will be sanctioned. 95% of us are potential corrupt".

He said Liberians should bear in mind that their future is at stake and as such, the imposition of US sanctions should be intensified on individuals that are depleting the country's coffers.

He said the latest sanctions is a warning to the next government and its officials to do better in the interest of the country.

Speaking further, Mr. Ballout observed that the CDC came to power after campaigning vigorously accusing the UP led-administration of passing 66 bogus concession agreements that did not benefit vast majority of the citizens,

He, however, used the occasion to call on the government to undo and correct those "bogus" concession agreements it claimed were signed by its predecessor.

Mr. Ballout observed that some of those who claimed that those concessions were passed illegally, were part of the Legislature and are also in power today.

"For you as sitting government to preside over 66 bogus agreements and not taking action against it, shame on you. You are not an opposition now, you are a ruling party and you have authority to do so."

He, however, observed that the reemergence and vigor being exhibited by university students is due to the failure of leaders both in government and the opposition to do the right things that are needed to move the country forward.

Mr. Ballout said students should continue to engage major stakeholders until the right things are done.

He stated that students should disarm themselves from "political biases" and negative vices that will prevent them from protecting the next generation. "You are university students and intellectuals-as much as you can chant and carry on all your militancy to claim attention, I want to congratulate you. But I also want to urge you to take advantage of something else that you have. If we do not fight corruption, your future is not secure."