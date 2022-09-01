Liberia: Senate Says Darlington Karnley is Unfit to Head the Liberia Airport Authority

Monrovia — Darlington Karnley has been rejected by the Senate as Managing Director of the Liberia Airport Authority. Senate Committee on Transport said he is "unfit" for the job.

Karnley went to the confirmation with a baggage of criticisms on his academic credential and work experience. Upon his nomination, his credentials published on the President's official website ran contrary to reality.

The Senate Transport Committee's rejection of his nomination was based on his qualification and him being unsuitable for the position.

The Committee stated that Karnley is unfit to transform the Liberia Airport Authority which has been in dire straits.

Seventeen Senators voted in favor of his rejection while five abstained.

During his confirmation hearing last week, Senators Prince Moye, Edwin Snowe and Darius Dillon were blunt with Karnley that he wouldn't have had their votes. They also called on him to seek the withdrawal of his nomination from the Office of the President.

Karnley was nominated by President Weah to head the Liberia Airport Authority at a time when the country's only international airport has been faced with a litany of issues confronting its smooth operations and safety of travelers.

These challenges which range from electricity, and logistics to technical gaps have forced the airport to cease 24-hour operation and some flights had to revisit their schedules.

He was nominated by the President on May 4, 2022.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Karnley, according to Executive Mansion, works at Boeing, America's leading aircraft manufacturer as Avionics Tech Specialist Manager, managing all installations, inspections, tests, adjusting, or repairs avionics equipment, such as radar, and radio, navigation, and missile control systems in aircraft or space vehicles.

The Executive Mansion also stated that he is an Aviation Maintenance Technician in Airframe and Power plant.

Mr. Karnley, according to the Mansion, comes to the portfolio with a rich background in the field of Aviation and is a Master's Degree Candidate in Aviation Management from the Aviation Institute of Maintenance in Philadelphia.

However, at his confirmation hearing on Monday, Karnley told the lawmakers that he does not have a first degree, but rather a certificate in Aviation Maintenance with an emphasis on Airframe and Power plant.

He told the Senate Committee that the credentials published on the President's official website do not represent his true qualifications and experience.

LRA Thomas Doe-Nah confirmed

The Senate also voted to confirm Mr. Thomas Doe-Nah as Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

Mr. Doe-Nah's confirmation received a unanimous yes vote from Senators who were present in the Wednesday session.

In a related development, Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue of Grand Gedeh County on Wednesday withdrew his motion for reconsideration filed against Justice Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh as Chief Justice. She will replace retiring Chief justice Francis Korkpor.