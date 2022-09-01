Liberia: House Deputy Sergeant, Others Summoned By Court for Multiples Offences

Monrovia — House of Representatives Deputy Sergeant At Arm, Morris Gibson, Matenneh Fofana, and seven others have been summoned by the Monrovia City Court over multiple alleged offenses, ranging from Simple Assault, Felonious Restraint, and Disorderly Conduct.

The court decision to summon the defendants was due to a complaint filed against them by Montserrado County District Number 10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah.

Representative Kolubah, in his complaint to Monrovia City Court Magistrate Jomah Jallah, noted that the defendant on August 22, allegedly caused him bodily injury and purposely jumped on him as a sitting Representative, while carrying out his function as a sitting lawmaker.

He additionally told the court that the defendants allegedly beat, inflicted pains and injuries on his body, and denied him access to his office.

As a result of these claims made by Representative Kolubah, the City Court has ordered those accused to appear on Wednesday, August 31, to address the allegations against them.

"You are hereby commanded to summon Morris Gibson, Matenneh Fofana, and seven (7) others to be identified, defendant and cause them to appear before the Monrovia City Magisterial Court," court document in the possession of FrontPageAfrica noted.

The court in its Writ of Summon maintained that the act allegedly perpetrated by the defendants being unlawful, illegal, and intentional violates Section 14.21, 14.51, and 17.3 of the New Penal Law of Liberia.

As a result, the court noted that the Writ forms force and effect of the Statutory Law of Liberia, because the issues raised are against the peace and dignity of the Republic and shall constitute the legal authority to their summon.

The latest decision of Representative Kolubah makes it the third of its kind, Representative Kolubah has taken legal decisions against the House or Representative and those working at the Capitol Building.

Meanwhile, Deputy Sergeant Gibson, Fofana and seven others yet to be identified are expected to appear on Wednesday, August 31, to answer to allegations against them.