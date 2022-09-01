Liberia: 'Crème De La Crème' - Dr. Nelson Describes Graduates of Camp xSEL

Monrovia — Rev. Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson, President of the state-run University of Liberia has described graduates of the Camp xSEL (Excellence in Science Education for Liberia) as crème de la crème for the medical future of Liberia.

Camp xSEL is a project under the auspices of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Bringing Research to Impact for Development and Global Engagement - Utilization (BRIDGE-U: Liberia). It aims to equip incoming students with the learning tools for their journeys into pre-medical and pre-clinical studies at the UL.

Speaking Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the completion of study by the second batch of campers, the UL President pointed out that the program is designed in line with the overall modernization of the health education program at the program, and as such, students who go through the process are mentored to be the best of the best medical practitioners for the future.

He urged them not to lose track of their passion as there is no room for error in the medical field.

The renowned Liberian educator called on them students to be steadfast, vigilant and focused in realization of their dream and aspiration.

There is absolutely no room for error as your role is to protect lives from deaths. To our UL staff and partners, we say remain committed to recruiting qualified clinicians for the medical field in Liberia because the camp is one of the many approaches to improving health education in Liberia. It is my hope and prayer that this program will attract the attention of more young Liberian students," he noted.

"This program was crafted as part of the overall modernization of health education in Liberia especially at the University of Liberian and so you are our crème de la crème, who the country can depend on for the future," stated Rev. Dr. Nelson as he rained praises on the Vice President for the College of Health Sciences at UL, Dr. Bernice Dahn.

Dr. Angela Benson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Benson Hospital in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, who served as guest speaker at the occasion, encourage the campers to always aim for the very best not settle for less if Liberia in an effort to creating a more suitable future and making Liberia a better place for all.

Dr. Benson called on the students to strive for excellence even if they out of the space of monitoring.

"It has been an excitement for you for the last one month. You can be that excellent person that you want to be that Liberia can depend on you. You must be able to nurture your goals until it is harvest. Go and spread the news through your good examples so that others will be convinced to enroll. You must make a pledge and stick with your goals in life," indicated the Benson Hospital Deputy CEO.

The whole world is before you and don't settle for mediocrity. Be a change yourself and so that you can a change agent and this can happen by being a shining example. Keep raising your own bar and ensure that those goals are realized," she added.

Madam Comfort Enders, Senior Deputy Director for Faculty and Students' Learning at UL explained that students were recruited from the various counties based on the percentage of high school in each county.

She disclosed that there were 100 students from 11th grade and 12th grades, out of which 51 were females while 49 were male students in fulfillment of the program's gender parity goal. Meanwhile, the second batch of the camp was held at the Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary (LBTS) in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.