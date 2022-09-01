Liberia: Former Mines Minister Warns Liberia Could Deplete Her Natural Resources With No Substantial Returns

Monrovia — If Liberia does not stop natural resources exploitation, all the country's natural resources will soon be depleted, warned former Lands, Mines, and Energy Minister, Dr. Eugene H. Shannon. According to him, finance resources like iron ore, gold, hydrocarbon, and diamond are natural resources that have limits and can reach a point of no return.

"We need to understand that human wealth comes from agriculture, manufacturing, and mineral resources. This is what we are looking at today. Basically, we are looking at secondary iron ores, which we are mining in Liberia today because the primary iron ores of 68% and above have been mined. Our complex modern society is built around the exploitation of the use of mineral resources. And since humanity depends on mineral resources, we must understand that these resources have limits," Dr. Shannon warned.

Delivering the keynote address, at the luncheon of Liberian Elders of the Republic of the Bicentennial 2022, held in Monrovia, Dr. Shannon emphasized that financial resources like minerals and fossils fuels are not being replenished at the rate that they are being consumed and because they are not being replenished means that continuous consumption of the natural resources will lead to their total depletion.

"We must understand that modern agriculture and the ability to feed our own populated world depend largely on our mineral resources, which are used to build the machines that till the soil and enrich it with fertilizers and the transporting of products to markets local and international. What we can do to stop this, is to search for new resources like potential marine resources. Marine resources is not only for oil and gas exploration but the ocean, have other minerals like lead and uranium. We can replace it with the natural resources that are already depleting," he said

The Forum brought together a few young and many older Liberians, including former Foreign Minister Olubanke King-Akerele, Mr. C. T. King, Dr. Evelyn S. Kandakai, former Monrovia City Mayor, Madam Clara Doe Mvogo, Madam Esther Richards, Madam Maureen Shaw, Dr. Eugene Shannon, Mr. Rupel E. Marshell, Cuttington University President, Dr. Romelle Horton, Rector Stanley Roberts of All Saints Episcopal Church and others.

Also speaking at the luncheon about the functions of the group, Dr. D. Evelyn S. Kandakai said the Liberian Elders of the Republic of the Bicentennial 2022, is an informal freelance group of older Liberians. And they in the bicentennial year meet regularly and exchange ideas on potential issues related to unity, patriotism, history, economic development, tourism, and education.

"We are undertaking several projects including field trips, the restoration of the Africana Room of the Library at the University of Liberia, an Academic forum to be held at the Cuttington University, Suakoko Bong County and 'This I Remember,' which is an oral history radio program that is presently air weekly on ELBC. We are encouraging other older people to join the forum and bring some of their works. Every forum needs some academic works. We also need older people to come speak on our radio program every Monday on ELBC. Our doors are always open. Better still you can call us on cell number: 0886511586, 0775576681, 0886517142,"said Dr. Kandakai.

Madam Esther Richards, one of the elders, gave a brief history of the bicentennial and the establishment of the Providence Baptist Church, which she said served as the seat of the government of Liberia. She also spoke about women like Susana Lewis and other women who helped designed the Flag of Liberia.

"Prior to the 1900s very little is known about the role of women in Liberia besides farming and home making. But one such strong woman was Chief Suakoko, who was the first female paramount chief in Liberia. She played a very important role in bringing three counties to "Liberia," Bong, Nimba and Lofa and because of this, a town in Bong County is named in her honor," said Madam Richards.

Naming several women, who played important roles in Liberia, Madam Richards listed women like Angie Brooks as the first African female President of the UN General Assembly, and the first female Chief Justice of Liberia, Ruth Sando Perry, as the interim Chairperson of the Council of State of Liberia, followed by Madam Gloria Musu Scott and Madam Frances Johnson Morris, who were also listed as female Chief Justices. She also named Mrs. Mary Antoinette Brown Sherman as the first President of the University of Liberia, Leymah Gbowee, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, Madam Mary Brownell for their role in helping to make sure the ceasefire take place during the civil war in Liberia and many other women. Dr. Shannon answered some questions asked by the audience regarding the extractive industry and ways forward. He also stressed on the danger of illicit sand mining of the ocean, which leads to erosion and mining under bridges, undermines the bridges and causes it to collapse.