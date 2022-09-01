Nigeria: Flights Suspension - Emirates Makes U-Turn, Reinstates Operations in Nigeria

1 September 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Prince Okafor

United Arab Emirates, UAE, flag carrier operating in Nigeria, Emirates Airlines, has announced the reinstatement of its flight operations in Nigeria.

The airlines had earlier announced suspension of flight operations into the country from September 1, 2022, following its inability to repatriate over $85 million of its tickets sale.

But, in response to the development, the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, released part of the outstanding ticket sales fund.

However, in an email to customers yesterday, the airline noted that starting September 11, 2022, it will restart flight operations to Lagos.

Emirates said: "We are pleased to inform you that effective from 11th September 2022, we will restart operations of our flights.

"Inbound flights from Dubai to Lagos (EK783) and outbound flights from Lagos to Dubai (EK784) will recommence from Sunday 11th September 2022. Lagos flights after September 30, 2022, will be advised in due course."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X