Nigeria: Police Arrest Man for Stealing Boss' Car to Fund Relocation Abroad

1 September 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Police said the suspect also fraudulently transferred N75,000 from his boss' account.

The police in Lagos have arrested a 21-year-old man, Temple Samuel, for allegedly stealing and selling his boss' Lexus ES 330 car in the Ogba area of the state.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Lagos.

He said that operatives of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) arrested the suspect alongside his three accomplices.

"Samuel was arrested in the Ogba area of the state with three others: Benjamin Bassey, 32; Chukwuemeka Okorie, 29; and Joshua Agboche, 37, who had conspired with him to sell the car.

"Investigation revealed that the suspect who works in his boss' car wash in Egbeda drove the car containing his boss' iPhone X and iPhone 13 to Bassey's house in Ikeja in the middle of the night.

"He equally fraudulently transferred N75,000 from his boss' account," he said.

The police spokesperson said Mr Samuel sold the car with a view to using its proceeds to fund his relocation abroad.

"The suspect had perfected plans to use the proceeds of the sales of the car and other valuables he stole to process his traveling out of the country," he said.

Mr Hundeyin said the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, had directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID),Panti, for further investigations and subsequent prosecution.

