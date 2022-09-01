Nigeria: Ogun Assembly Summons Former Directors of Lands Bureau Over Alleged Financial Infractions

The directors are expected to appear before the House committee on 15 September.

The Ogun House of Assembly on Wednesday summoned three former Directors-General of the State Bureau of Lands and Survey over alleged financial infractions discovered in the bureau's 2015-2019 audit reports.

Musefiu Lamidi, Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts and Anti-corruption, issued the summons, following the assembly's earlier consideration of the audit report during plenary on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

Mr Lamidi stated that there was a need to address the unresolved financial infractions contained in the 2015-2019 audit report of the bureau.

Those summoned were Biyi Ismail, Wale Osinowo, and Jumoke Akinwunmi, who were former directors-general between 2015 and 2019.

Also summoned were Sobande Kolawole and Usman Ojelabi who were at various times directors of finance and accounts during the period under review.

The committee chairman also invited a former director of land services, Fatai Adeboyejo.

He directed them to appear before the committee on 15 September.

He warned officials of the bureau against sabotaging the ongoing exercise, saying that they must ensure that all files needed at the next meeting must be provided.

"We are not going to take it lightly if you tell us any file is missing; you career officers will face the music.

"We are interested in some files in the bureau, but we have not been able to receive them. We are not after personal vendetta and are not witch-hunting.

'Whenever we request for anything, make sure you provide it to us; don't prevent us from doing our constitutional job," he said.

(NAN)