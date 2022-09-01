Nigeria: CAF Champions League - Bayelsa Queens Into the WAFU B Final

The Nigerian side has earned qualification for the main CAF Champions League event scheduled to be held in Morocco in October

Nigerian representatives in the second CAF Women's Champions League, Bayelsa Queens, have reached the final of the WAFU B Women Champions League qualifier after thrashing Benin Republic side, Espoir 6-0 on Wednesday night in Cote d'Ivoire.

A brace from Chinyere Igbomalu and strikes from Kafayat Bashiru, Glory Edet, Etim Edidiong, and Anjor Mary in both halves of the game saw the Prosperity girls advance to face Ampem Darkoa in the final.

The Queens managed just one goal in the first half courtesy of an Igbomalu strike in the third minute from a free kick just outside the box after Flourish Sabastian was fouled.

Kafaya Bashiru scored the second goal in the 49th minute while Glory Edet got on the score sheet three minutes later.

With three goals in the bag for the four-time NWFL Champions, Bayelsa Queens controlled most parts of the game, and created more goal-scoring chances.

Etim Edidiong added to the woes of the Beninese scoring the fourth goal in the 64th minute, and Igbomalu completed her brace nine minutes later.

Anjor Mary, who just returned from an injury, added the sixth in the 88th minute to send the Nigerian side to the main CAF tournament in Morocco with a game to spare.

Having ruthlessly put Espoir to the sword, Bayelsa Queens will seek to end the tournament on a high when they once again confront group rivals, Ampem Darkoa, in the final after the Ghanaian side defeated Africa Sports 6-5 on penalties in the second semi-final.

The final of the zonal qualifying game is scheduled for Saturday, 3 September by 7 p.m., Nigeria time.