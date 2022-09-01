Ghana: Yendi MP Supports 2,382 Candidates to Write Mock BECE

Tamale — Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has paid for 2,382 final year students super mock examinations of Basic Certificate Examination (BECE), in the area.

The gesture forms part of the MP educational strategy to sponsor the examination for final year Junior High School (JHS) candidates in the constituency.

The MP made the full payment of the Super Mock Examination for all candidates in the entire constituency.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama in a statement said the initiative covered all the candidates across the 36 public and 5 private JHSs in the constituency.

He said this also aimed at improving the academic performance of students in the constituency, and noted that some parent could not have paid for the fees of the super mock examination.

"The education of children is dear to my heart as Member of Parliament (MP) for the area", Alhaji Mahama said.

The MP added that education is a key priority of his New Yendi City Agenda and called on students to take their academic work seriously in order for them to become better leaders.

The MP also called on the head teachers of the various JHS in the constituency to prepare students well to come out with good grade in the final examination of the BECE.

Secretary of Conference of Head of Basic Schools in Yendi Municipality, Mr Abdul-Rahaman S Fusheini, applauded the MP for the gesture, and said the Yendi Municipal Examination Committee and the candidates were overwhelmed about the sponsorship.

He said they could not hide their happiness after it was announced to them that the MP had paid their super mock examination.

"We really appreciate the commitment, contribution and the efforts that you are always putting to see the welfare of education in the constituency" Mr Fusheini said.

He said they would continue to pray for good health for the MP for him to continue with his good works.