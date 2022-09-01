Ghana: Major Face-Lift to Spark Ghanaman Soccer Centre

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that a major face-lift will be carried out at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence located in Prampram to transform the facility for the growth of football in the country.

This, he said, followed the successful acquisition of the Prampram land which housed the centre - hitherto, not directly owned by the GFA.

Speaking at the 28th Ordinary Congress Session of the GFA on Tuesday, he said "the GFA has successfully taken ownership of the Prampram land which until recently, did not fully belong to the GFA."

He added that paper works had been completed and the GFA had paid half of the price of the land and received the necessary documents of ownership.

"We have been working over the years to properly secure the land from the Prampram people to transform the facility to promote football which was done successfully," he disclosed.

With that out of the way, the GFA capo said they would undergo a massive developmental activities at the facility to serve its intended purpose.

The occasion also saw the FA cutting the sod for the construction of the betPawa park, which would be a FIFA standard football pitch to serve the national teams that would use the facility.

He added that there would also be the construction of a borehole as well as other facilities within the academy to make it conducive for football and other related events.

He reiterated the GFA's commitment to providing adequate sporting infrastructure across the country for the promotion of both men and women's leagues.

"We need to collaborate with stakeholders including the Ministry of Youth and Sports to provide infrastructure which would serve as the platform to unearth talents for the country," he stated.

Most facilities currently constructed across the country by the sector ministry, he stressed, did not meet the right standards to be used for league matches.

He said an audit would be carried out to ensure that pitches that are used for the league met the required standards.