Africa: Kunle Awosika Appointed to Lead Microsoft's Africa Transformation Office

Microsoft veteran and Africa expert, Mr KunleAwosika, has assumed the position of Managing Director for the Africa Transformation Office (ATO) as Wael Elkabbany steps into a new role heading up the Africa Regional Cluster.

With more than 22 years' experience working in multiple countries across the continent, Mr Awosika has a deep understanding of, and passion for Africa.

He was one of the three pioneer team members when Microsoft opened its Nigeria office, and has played various roles in the company, including Director of Enterprise Business, Country Manager: Microsoft Kenya and Director: Small and Medium Corporates, Emerging Markets.

In these roles, he has had the opportunity to introduce transformational technology opportunities to a wide range of organisations in both the public and private sectors, enabling them to unlock significant value.

"I am passionate about the incredible potential Africa has to become a truly connected continent that exports digital goods and services to the rest of the world. I am delighted to have the opportunity to meaningfully impact this growth and help unlock the continent's full digital potential," Mr Awosika said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday

"I look forward to playing a role in unlocking Africa's potential as the ATO develops and steers strategic partnerships with governments, international organisations and partners to accelerate digital transformation agendas and fuel a knowledge-based economy," he said.

"With his multifaceted experience of the continent and deep understanding of transformative technology, KunleAwosika is ideally placed to lead the strategy, investments and initiatives of Microsoft's transformation plans for the African continent," Mr Elkabbany said.

Launched in 2021, the ATO is focused on enabling growth and fuelling investment in four essential development areas - digital infrastructure, skilling, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and startups.