Nigeria: Multiple Airstrikes Eliminate 49 Terrorists in 3 Camps

1 September 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Francis Okoye

No fewer than 49 terrorists of the Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād otherwise known as Boko Haram, were killed when two Super Tukano jets bombed three hideouts in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the multiple airstrikes were executed by the Air Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai on Tuesday, August 30 and Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the terrorists' camps in Gargash, Minna and Gazuwa, all in Bama local government area of the State.

According intelligence report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad from top military sources and made available to our correspondent, the airstrikes targeted a moving truck of the terrorists in Gargash, killing all its occupants on August 30.

The top military sources noted that combat aircraft took another turn attacking targets at another location given as Minna, scoring crucial hits on the hideouts and leading to the neutralisation of several Boko Haram fighters while others escaped with bullet wounds.

"On August 31, another airstrike was conducted in Gazuwa after intelligence surveillance revealed large presence of the fighters who were engaging in some sort of transactions.

"The ATF, therefore, detailed its fighter jets to attack the two locations, killing scores of the terrorists and destroying their equipment, some of which were seen engulfed in flames," the sources said.

The sources added that about 29 terrorists were nutrilised in Gazuwa, one truck with four fighters killed in Gargash while 16 others fighters met their waterloo in Minna.

The top Intelligence sources noted that the Air Force, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its offensives against the terrorists in the North-East.

It could be recalled that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, charged Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operational Commanders to 'show no mercy' and ensure they employ maximum firepower against terrorists posing security threats in the country.

