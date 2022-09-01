Gambia: Defence, Interior Ministries Mourn Demise of Captain Kambi

The ministries of Defence and Interior have mourned the sudden death of retired captain and executive secretary of the National Commission Against the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons, The Gambia (NATCOM-SALW), Ebrima Kambi, who passed away at his residence in Brikama on Tuesday.

"It is with great dismay that we learnt about the sudden demise of retired captain, Ebrima Kambi, at his residence in Brikama on the 30th of August 2022."

"On this sad occasion, the Ministry of Defence under the leadership of Hon. Sering Modou Njie wishes to express deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the bereaved family, the Gambia Armed Forces, the Liberia Civil War Veterans Association, friends, loved ones and to the nation by extension."

"May Allah Subhanallah Wattalah grant him the highest of Jannah and strengthen the bereaved family with forbearance for the loss. Allahumma Ameen," the Defence Ministry stated.

"The Ministry of Interior regrets to announce the sudden demise of the Executive Secretary of the National Commission Against the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons, The Gambia (NATCOM-SALW), Mr. Ebrima B. Cambi. This sad event occurred yesterday evening, 30th August 2022."

"The Honourable Minister, the permanent secretary and the entire staff of the Ministry of Interior are saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of their colleague, their brother, an army veteran and retired captain, Ebrima B. Cambi. The Ministry with heavy heart extends their deepest condolence to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Mr. Cambi.

The Interior ministry added that the deceased will be laid to rest today at his residence in Brikama at 2:00pm.

"We pray that Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaws and eternal peace, Ameen," it concluded.