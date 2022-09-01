Gambia: 'Education System Not Flexible for PLWD'

The nominated member for the National Youth Parliament, Hon. Cherno Ceesay, has said that the country's education system is not flexible for Persons Living With Disability (PLWD).

He made this remark when the youth parliament tabled the motion which says there is need for re-assessment of the national education policy and curriculum at the National Assembly in Banjul

The nominated member argued that access and materials availability for the persons living with disabilities is usually neglected and also the system is not structured for them.

"There are countless young people living with disabilities in the country and they deserve to be educated, but it is sad that the system does not include them in the policies by providing special materials to learn and access education," he said.

Hon. Ceesay added it is very difficult for them (disabilities) to access tertiary education.

"Normally, to test the intellectual ability of the people, this is done through examination performances, but it is sad that in The Gambia, young people living with disabilities; even though they are intellectually available to perform or handle certain positions in public offices, it is partially impossible for them because they are not considered.

Hon. Member for Serrekunda Abdou Bah, who tabled the motion, said the educational system should be improved and checked whether the content of the policy is in-line with the reality of the nation.

"The current curriculum being used is not realistic with the current WASSCE results."

Hon. Member for Kombo South, Amadou A. Marong, said there should be an open door policy that includes all types of education in the country.

"Arabic schools are not included in the policy; they do not have a standardised job or course in the public offices or tertiary institutions for them to contribute to national development," he said.

Hon. Member for Upper Nuimi, said the existing policy does "not put respect to skills learning."

"Parent do not consider their children that show interest in skill works as smart, and this is due to the way the system is structured," he said.

The young parliamentarians debated that the national education policy and curriculum should be re-assessed for the betterment of the students and national development.