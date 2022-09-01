Gambia: Musa Batchilly Describes Mass Students' Failure As 'Educational Tsunami'

Renowned Gambian politician- Musa Yali Bathilly has weighed in on recent discussions surrounding the woeful mass students' failure in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), describing the mass failure as an 'educational tsunami.'

Recently, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released results of students, who sat the WASSCE in the country.

Over 5, 000 students could not obtain a single credit in all their 9 subjects, and thousands others got only one or two credits. Less than 500 had 5 credits and above.

15, 360 candidates from 136 high schools registered for the examination. 6, 319 (41.14%) were male and the rest 9, 041 (58.86%) were female.

However, these results are not only a concern to authorities, but have also triggered debate among politicians, on the future of education in The Gambia.

Speaking recently in a televised talk show on Paradise TV, Batchilly equally blamed parents for their role in the nonchalant behaviour of children and young people, especially students.

He therefore urged parents and Muslims in particular, to invest in Quranic and Islamic education as the foundation, before taking their children to Western orthodox education.

He went on to quote a verse in the Holy Quran in which God states; "I created humans and jinn's for no other purpose but to worship me."

He reminded that 'If you do not help Allah, Allah will not also help you. I mean, you cannot help Allah, but following and obeying his instructions."