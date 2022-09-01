Gambia: Estate Developer - TAF Authors Book That Seeks to Inspire African Children

Renowned Gambian housing and real estate developer, Mustapha Njie, who goes by his sobriquet Taf, has authored an inspiring book dedicated to all African children, who dare to dream.

The book titled 'Taf The Builder', chronicles the story of how he started before becoming a household name in the world of construction in the country and beyond.

"This book is the story of how Taf became the best builder in the country and even beyond." Fye Network, the multimedia, entertainment and content creation company that published on its website describes the book.

"When Mustapha (Taf), a bright and determined young boy from the Kombo St. Mary region of The Gambia, attended a woodwork class at his primary school in Banjul, he realised that his dream in life was to become a builder," the description further outlines.

In the journey to fulfil his dream, he faced some obstacles along the way, but also with lots of support.

"This is the story of how Taf became the best builder in the whole of The Gambia."

Born in Banjul in 1957, Taf upon completion of his basic schooling and professional training, worked for international construction firms in The Gambia for thirteen years before he went on to establish his own business.

He established TAF Construction Company Limited in 1990. In a short pace of time, the company has risen into a reputable company in the real estate and construction industry, employing over 500 Gambians.

In the course of his professional career, Mr. Njie has been a winner and nominee of several awards in The Gambia, Africa and across the world.

A three-time Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Businessman of the Year (1993, 2004 and 2006), Gambian honourable businessman by ECOWAS in 2010, Taf was also honoured with an Honorary Doctorate degree by the Irish University Business School in 2004, amongst many other honours.