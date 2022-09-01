Gambia/Liberia: Gambia U-20 Team to Rub Shoulders With Liberia in WAFU Zone a U-20 Tourney Today

The Gambia U-20 team will today, Thursday, 1 September 2022 rub shoulders with Liberia in their second encounter of the 2022 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament at the Stade Sheikha Bodya in Nouakchott, Mauritania at 8:30 pm.

The young Scorpions smashed Cape Verde 2-0 in their opening group match on Tuesday prior to their match with the Liberians.

A win for The Gambia U-20 team will earn the young Scorpions a place in the semifinals of the sub-regional football championship after their convincing win over Cape Verde.

Liberia U-20 team will affray to bang The Gambia to grip the significant three points.

It could be recalled that The Gambia beat Liberia 2-1 in a tightly-contested final played at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia to lift the 2018 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament trophy.

Ba Lamin Sowe was the hero for The Gambia against Cape Verde. He scored a brace for the young Scorpions in the 24th and 74th minutes respectively. He was named Man of the Match.