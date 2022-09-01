Gambia: Mayor Bensouda Presents 90 Footballs Worth D135, 000 to KM Football Zones

Talib Ahmed Bensouda, mayor for Kanifing Municipal Council on Tuesday presented 90 footballs worth D135,000 to the football fraternity in the municipality. The presentation was held at the municipality's headquarters.

The 90 footballs would be distributed to the 15 zones in the municipality. It aims to support football clubs in the municipality as well as motivate youth in the world's most lucrative sport.

In his remarks, Mayor Bensouda described the event as delightful and significant. He said sports especially football is very lucrative and immensely contributes to the socio-economic growth of young people and the country as a whole.

In this regard, he said the council deemed it necessary to support the municipality's football fraternity to enhance development.

Bensouda said the council is working with partners such as Africell and others to support the sports industry especially in the development of sports facilities, noting that sport is a vital industry in boosting the country's economy as well as help scale-up youth employment and employability.

"If we (Gambians) want to perform at the international level, we have to support our sports industry," he said.

The Gambia's sports industry and football in particular has been regarded as undeveloped compared with other developing countries in Africa.

However, Bensouda assured continuous support to football in the municipality.

Babucarr Mansally, ward councilor for Talinding North Ward cum KMC chairman for Youth and Sports Standing Committee, said the gesture is one of several projects that demonstrates council's commitment to the development of sports in the municipality.

He advised beneficiaries to maintain peace in all football games such as friendly games and tournaments. He, however, assured them of council's support.

Kemo Jeng, spokesperson for KM Sports, described the gesture as the first of its kind in the history of Kanifing Municipality.

"It is not a surprise to receive the gesture from Bensouda because he is a youth," he said.

The KM Sports mouthpiece urged football clubs to take good care of the footballs and work with the council unanimously, saying sports are significant in unifying people in society.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, Ebrima Sawaneh, president of Manjai Football Committee, commended KMC for what he called a "timely gesture."

He said the gesture would go a long way in helping football clubs in the municipality while assuring football clubs' continuous work with the council.