Gambia: GAF Personnel Trained On Impact of Social Media On Civil Military Relations

At least one hundred soldiers of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) recently completed a month's training on the impact of social media on civil military relations.

A graduation ceremony was held at the National Association of Cooperative Credit Union of the Gambia (NACCUG).

The course, conducted at Kairaba Centre of Professional Training, was also aimed at enhancing the skills of the participants on issues revolving around Gender-based Violence and other thematic modules.

Speaking at the ceremony, Muhammad Lamin Fatajo, Director General of Kairaba Centre of Professional Training, highlighted some of the programmes they offer at the centre, reminding participants about the impact of the areas they covered during their training.

He indicated that the areas covered would greatly help them in fostering civil and military relations, while reminding them of their responsibilities as people now live in a global village.

Major Lamin Manneh, a representative of GAF, expressed appreciation to the centre for the useful insight participants went through, further expressing optimism that the knowledge gained during training would help participants especially in the institution's transformation into professional elite force.

Major Manneh made reference to a popular quote by French military officer- Napoleon Bonaparte, where he stated-'After cowardice, there is only one other thing for which I cannot forgive a commander, that is failure to adequately prepare or train his soldiers for battles. Therefore, this training is the most important activity an army can conduct when is not being asked to fight."

He, however, urged his fellow soldiers to always maintain high sense of discipline, loyalty and commitment to national duties, thus promoting the culture and norms accepted by a modern military .

Prince Great Akah Ottuduoma, deputy director (Academics) of Kairaba Centre of Professional Training, spoke on the importance of the training, further urging participants to put into practice what theylearnt during the training.

Other speakers included Binneh Marong, women councilor for KMC and Lamin Sanneh, one of the participants.