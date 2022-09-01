Gambia: Barrow, Joof Lead Coordination Efforts in Response to July Flash Floods

1 September 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

The president of the Republic, Adama Barrow alongside his vice Badara Joof are currently leading coordination efforts in ameliorating the plight of victims of last month's flash floods that inundated thousands of homes across the country, according to the country's disaster agency.

It could be recalled that after the incident, the president and his vice president acted swiftly by visiting some affected communities to assess and see firsthand the extent of damage caused.

"The Vice President convened an emergency meeting that set out a number of follow up actions including field visits and consideration of the findings of the report. He also provided strategic guidance to the NDMA and UNDAC Team at a meeting held at his office."

A press conference was held to ensure wider understanding of the response efforts, providing an opportunity for media houses to put their questions to both the NDMA and United Nations to follow up on progress. This was broadcast across national television channels and shared on social media.

"A joint coordination meeting led by NDMA with the support of the United Nations was held on Monday August 22nd 2022, where partners discussed how to enhance thematic coordination and a look at the overall situation, putting in place the momentum for regular coordination engagements," the agency noted.

