Liberia: House Wants Boundaries Demarcation to Halt Land Disputes

The plenary of the House of Representatives has mandated the Liberia Land Authority to work along with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Traditional Council in drafting a plan for boundary demarcation to address ongoing land disputes across the country.

The House's decision is in response to a communication from River Gee County District#3 Lawmaker, Francis S. Dopoh.

Rep. Dopoh in his communication to plenary narrated that it has been "donkey years" that tribal land dispute has overshadowed economic and social cohesiveness here, especially in rural Liberia.

He said presently, the Southeast of Liberia has registered at least twenty-five (25) customary land cases, both in-county and cross-bordering counties.

The passage of the Land Right Act and the Local Government Act of 2018, are expected to help in resolving some of these land disputes. To date, the results are scanty.

The "drums" of tribal instability as a result of customary land struggle are beating by the days especially, as Liberians are going to general and presidential elections, and violence of such could be pronounced by election tensions.

Appearing Tuesday 30 August during the 6th Day sitting of the special session to update members of the House on policies, programs and status of resolving tribal land disputes in the country, were Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, the Chairman of the National Traditional Council, and the Chairman of the Liberia Land Authority, respectively.

After separate presentations, plenary voted to have the Land Authority, Interior Affairs and Traditional Council work on drafting a plan for the demarcation of boundaries, aimed at resolving tribal land disputes, ahead of the 2023 elections. Editing by Jonathan Browne