Liberia: Power Challenge Increases Health Workers' Responsibilities

Bong County — Bong Mines Hospital Medical Director Dr. Seanan Subah says health workers' responsibilities have increased from just saving lives to killing snakes due to power challenges at the facilities.

"Almost every night, we can kill snakes at the Bong Mines Hospital; this is as a result of the lack of stable electricity at the hospital," said Dr. Seanan Subah on Wednesday, 31 August 2022.

During a roundtable discussion with Vice President Jewel Howard - Taylor in Gbarnga, Bong County, Dr. Subah explained that the hospital is challenged.

She narrated that funds to run the hospital are not coming like before. She said the Bong Mines Hospital being ideally situated, is catering to hundreds of patients a day.

She called on the government through the Ministry of Health to do something about the situation.

Madam Subah also named utility vehicles, maternal waiting rooms, and staff housing, among others, as issues that need to be speedily addressed.

"We don't have vehicles for utility, sometimes we use our personal cars to get things done," she said.

"Pregnant women coming to seek medication at the hospital find it difficult especially when it comes to lodging. There is no maternal waiting home," she lamented.

In response, VP Howard - Taylor said they will find means to shortly address some of the issues at the hospital.

Howard - Taylor reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring the best for the health sector in Liberia.

She said President George Manneh Weah is a native Liberian who is concerned about the well-being of the people.

He maintained that the Weah government has done more for the sector in terms of infrastructure and will step up its game in improving the lives of health workers in the country.