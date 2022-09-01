Liberia: Health Workers Want Improved Salaries

The President of the National Health Workers Union of Liberia Bong County Chapter, Martha Morris has called on the Weah-Taylor government to step up the salaries of Health Workers in the country.

Martha during a round-table meeting with Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor said the harmonization exercise done by the Liberian government has greatly affected workers in the Country and what they make at the end of the month does not commensurate with the current hard cost of living in Liberia.

Mrs. Morris told the Vice President that some Health workers who were making LD $30,000 are now making LD$15,00 while others who were making $15,000 are now making $6,000 Liberian Dollars.

Morris stressed the need for the government to do something about the situation if the lives of Health Workers should be improved.

She said Health Workers should be given priority in Liberia because they are saving lives daily.

"Madam Vice President, you are our mother and we are depending on you to help us in this process. The kind of way we have been treated over the past is really discouraging and if we must continue to do the best job, you need to do something about our problems" she adds.

Also speaking, Bong Mines Hospital Medical Director Dr. Seanan Subah called on the government through the office of the Vice President to help restore stable electricity at the hospital.

"The hospital is challenged in terms of electricity and several others; we are in darkness, and because of that, we kill snakes almost every day at the hospital," she said listing utility vehicle, maternal waiting room, staff housing amongst others as issues that need to be speedily redressed.

In response to their requests, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring the best for the health sector in Liberia.

VP Howard-Taylor said President Weah is a native Liberian who is concerned about the wellbeing of the people; maintaining that Weah's government has done more for the sector in terms of infrastructure and will step up its game in improving the lives of health workers in Liberia.

"The only thing I cannot speak to is the harmonization because everyone is being affected by it. I who here, my pay was cut. However, I will find out to see the best way forward because we should not allow Health Workers to be making $90USD.