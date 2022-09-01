Liberia: Ballout Joins Sanction Welcome Bandwagon

Former Maryland County Senator John A. Ballout says the US Treasury designation of three officials of the Weah administration demonstrates that from "here on", the country will enjoy endless peace because more sanctions await corrupt public officials in the government, who failed to execute their functions.

He notes that the 14 years of civil war in Liberia was the result of corruption, and people were dissatisfied with how the country was governed.

Speaking at the Friends for Success Intellectual Center in Soniwein community along UN Drive in Monrovia, the former Senator praised the Government and people of America for the sanction imposed on Liberian officials, noting that no more will Liberians get in the streets to throw rocks or overthrow a setting government because of corruption.

The former Unity Party legislator says the U.S. Government will be observing both here and all over the world corrupt politicians, who "take state power only to enrich themselves."

He continues that with this new development from the U.S. Treasury, all government officials in the country will now understand that if they don't serve rightly, there's a US sanction somewhere awaiting them.

"What do you think is the cause of the 1980 coup? It was all because of the same rampant corruption. we killed government officials on poles because of rampant corruption. After that, Taylor came and said his government will fight corruption and abuse of power. but his government was more corrupt. Still, the Ellen Johnson Administration which I was privileged to serve as Senator, openly said it has failed on corruption." Ballout recounts.

He believes that with the fear of being sanctioned, most public officials today will try to be very careful in managing public funds, adding that this would help to eradicate, if not reduce, the rampant corruption in the country.

"Poor people from a rich country, so how come the people are poor but the nation is rich? Any government from today to the future, if you steal the people's money, we will put sanction on you."

He says U.S. Ambassador Michael McCarthy was clear when he revealed that the sanction was not against the CDC-led government or the country, but corrupt individuals in public offices.

"How can the U.S. Government be given us millions and no development in the country, the country is rich with resources but its citizens are poor", Ballout, also a former diplomat, laments.

The Liberian politician clarifies that he's not against the Weah administration, but literally, the result of his role as Ex-senator and ambassador has compelled him to support the United States Government and the people of Liberia at all times.

He calls on Liberians to join him to march to the Embassy of the United States near Monrovia to thank the U.S. Government for standing by Liberia. Editing by Jonathan Browne