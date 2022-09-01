Liberia: Senate Rejects Weah's LAA Nominee

The Plenary of the Liberian Senate has rejected the nomination of Mr. Darlington Karnley as Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) Managing Director - designate.

Ahead of his Senate confirmation hearing, Mr. Karnley's nomination by President George Manneh Weah to head the LAA faced public backlash, mostly surrounding his academic credentials.

During the voting process on Wednesday, 31 August 2022, 17 Senators voted to reject the nominee, one voted for his nomination while five senators abstained.

Majority members of the Liberian Senate agreed with the recommendation by the Senate Committee on Transport headed by Gbarpolu County Senator Daniel F. Naathan to reject the nominee.

In the committee's report, it said the nominee lacks the requisite academic qualifications and experience to provide supervision over the Liberia Airport Authority.

The committee made particular reference to the Robert's International Airport which it said has drawn the attention of the public in recent months.

The Committee further noted that the airport needs a Managing Director that has the academic qualifications and experience to handle the structural management crisis at the RIA.

In this light, the committee believes that nominee Karnley is not suitable for said position.

Following the vote, Sinoe County Senator J. Milton Teahjay filed a motion for reconsideration, to be tried in three session days.

But in minutes Teahjay withdrew his motion on grounds that he was unable to obtain the numbers to overturn the majority decision.

Recently the Liberian Senate Standing Committee on Transport resolved to probe the credentials placed on the Executive Mansion website following Karnley's nomination by President Weah.

The decision to probe his credentials was based on his response during the confirmation hearing, saying he had no knowledge of the credentials that were placed on the Executive Mansion website.

He however told the committee to question him based on the credentials he submitted to the Senate, noting that he does not work with the Executive Mansion.