Ghana: Kintampo North MP Inspires Youth to Realise Aspirations

Kintampo — The youth have been entreated not to allow challenges in life to deter them from realising their aspirations and set goals.

Mr Joseph Kwame Kumah, the Member of Parliament (MP), Kintampo North Constituency, who made the admonition, said cultural, religious, social, economic and psychological challenges confronted the youth, which must be overcome.

He was speaking on Tuesday at Kintampo in the Bono East Region, at the 2022 International Youth Day commemoration, under the theme: " intergenerational solidarity: creating a world for all ages."

The International Youth Day is marked annually to celebrate the key role young men and women play in bringing change in tackling global issues and achieving sustainable development.

This year's event was attended by officials of the National Youth Authority (NYA), traditional authorities, youth groups, security agencies, journalists and section of the public among other stakeholders.

Mr Kumah reiterated that the youth were the future leaders of the country and must "build themselves towards the task ahead."

"There is no single person in the world who has been successful in life without encountering setbacks. It is part of life and must not prevent you from achieving your goals" he added.

The MP asked the youth to be disciplined, loyalty, hardworking and patriotic.

Mr Kumah appealed to the youth to contribute to the development of the constituency, by organising vacation classes for students and actively involving in community activities.

"Do not hesitate to support the economic activities of your parents and guardians and other community leaders. This voluntary service will make you good leaders in the future."

Mr Kumah gave the assurance that he would help in empowering the youth for the socio-economic development of the area.

He expressed gratitude to the chiefs, religious leaders, youth groups for supporting the developmental agenda of the constituency, saying " the future of Kintampo North is bright."