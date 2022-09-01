Ghana: Tano North MCE Presents 2,000 Mono Desks to GES

Duayaw - Nkwanta — The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tano North, Ernest Kwarteng, has presented 2,000 mono desks to the Ghana Education Service (GES) at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region for distribution to some schools in the area.

The MCE said the mono desks would directly benefit students in the Tano North Municipality.

He was optimistic the presentation of the furniture will enhance effective teaching and learning for the socio-economic development of the municipality.

Mr Kwarteng asked the Municipal Education Directorate to ensure that the mono desks were handled with care.

He gave the assurance that he would work hard to bring development to the people and improve their living standards, adding that, "Let us all rally behind President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to deliver on his promises".

Mr Kwarteng had earlier inaugurated a three-unit classroom, teachers quarters at Bourkrukruwa, and a two-unit doctors bungalow for Duayaw-Nkwanta St John's Hospital.

Receiving the furniture, Lucy Ama Ankrah, the Ahafo Regional Director for GES, expressed gratitude to the Municipal Assembly for contributing to the development of education.

Mrs Ankrah promised that the furniture would be distributed to the students, saying the GES will continue to provide quality teaching and learning in the municipality.

The Ahafo Regional Minister, George Yaw Boakye, who was on a two-day working visit to the Tano North Municipality, commended Mr Kwarteng for initiating numerous developmental projects to improve the lives of the people.

He inspected progress of work on the construction of a circuit court complex and judges bungalows, and residential facilities for the Regional Highway Authority at Duayaw-Nkwanta.

He also inspected the ongoing construction of Business Resource Centre (BRC) which was 98 per cent complete, among other infrastructural projects in the municipality.

The Regional Minister paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Duayaw-Nkwanta Traditional Area, Nana Boakye Tromo, who lauded President Akufo - Addo for the creation of the Ahafo Region.