Ghana: Award Public Projects to Professional Engineers - GhIE

The President of the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE), Ing. Rev. Prof. Charles Anum Adams, has 122 professional engineers with a call on the government to ensure that all public projects awarded in the country are given to Professional engineers and engineering registered firms under the GhIE.

The induction ceremony was held at the Ghana Institution of Engineering, Engineering Centre, Roman Ridge in Accra.

According to the President of GhIE, the institution was the professional body responsible for the certification of engineering practitioners which comprises Professional Engineers, Professional Engineering Technologists, Engineering Technicians, and Engineer Craftsmen, prior to registration with the Engineering Council of Ghana. GhIE derives its authority from the Professional Bodies Decree NRCD 143, 1973, and the Engineering Council Act, 2011 (Act 819).

The Engineering President explained that the GhIE ensures that practitioners in the industry maintain professional standards, and adhere to regulations, guidelines, and Code of Ethics of Engineering practice by conforming to internationally establish technical, environmental, and safety standards.

The Executive Director of GhIE, Ing. David Kwatia Nyante, asked the newly inducted professional engineers to continue to develop their profession, share knowledge and develop their leadership abilities.

He also advised them to be active in branch activities because the institution continues to bring to the doorsteps of members some significant activities and events.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For instance, in line with GhIE objective to build and strengthen their branches and make them vibrant and well organised, induction ceremonies are now held in most branches. Ing. Nyante tasked the inductees to go out there and deliver their work, ensuring that the Engineering does not go wrong," he said.

The 122 Professional Engineers who were inducted comprised 56 Civil Engineering Division, 17 Mechanical/Agric Engineering Division, 10 Chemical/ Mining Engineering Division, and 39 Electrical/Electronic Engineering Division.

An additional five candidates who could not previously attend their induction ceremony were also inducted to make the total number of Inductees 127 Professional Engineers.

The Immediate Past President (IPP) of GhIE, Ing. Lesile Alex Ayeh, who is also the current President of West African Federation of Engineering Organisation (WAFEO), urged Engineers in the country to be game changers, valuable and contribute their quota to improve the lives of society.