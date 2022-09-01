Ghana: USSIF- Govt Committed More Sports Infrastructure Projects

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, has reiterated government's commitment to initiating more projects that would enhance the development of sports in the country.

In his view, the sector is not ideal, but is keen on working on sports infrastructure projects to enhance the development of the disciplines.

"Government will continue to ensure more sports infrastructure projects in connection with the 13th African Game in Accra, recreational Youth and Sports centres and numerous constructions of AstroTurfs across the country.

"We will continue to collaborate with the relevant bodies including the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to fulfill our core mandate of all sporting disciplines".

Speaking at the 28th GFA Ordinary Congress on Tuesday in Prampram, Mr Ussif stated that the sector together with government has set up an Anti-doping committee to develop the game.

"We have submitted our request and we're waiting on approval from cabinet to have an agency established in Ghana which will oversee and adhere to all anti-doping rules. This forms part our commitment to ensure massive development to in our game," he added.

Mr Ussif tasked the FA to channel resources into grass-root football since it is the backbone for nurturing and grooming talents into our national teams.