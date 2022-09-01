Ghana: Division One League Get Access Bank Sponsorship

1 September 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Mr Kurt Okraku, has announced Access Bank as the new sponsors for this year's Division One League (DOL).

Disclosing the deal at the 28th Ordinary Congress of the GFA held in Prampram on Tuesday, he said the deal was worth $250,000.

"We are pleased to have Access Bank on board as DOL sponsors as we look forward to partnering corporate Ghana to promote football," he stated.

Following the partnership, Access Bank, he said, would become the official bank of the DOL.

The GFA boss said each of the 48 DOL teams would receive $5,208 (GH¢51,889) to support their activities along with football boots that will be provided by the GFA.

Last month, the GFA secured similar sponsorship deals with betPawa and Malta Guinness for the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and Ghana Women's Premier League respectively.

He commended the marketing and commercial department of the GFA for their tremendous job of securing more sponsors for Ghana football.

"The marketing and commercial department has been the gateway to the numerous sponsorship packages and partnerships that the FA has received in this very short time," he stated.

