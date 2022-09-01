Ghana: UPSA Receives Accreditation for New Courses

The University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA)has received accreditation for the introduction of new courses.

These include Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Philosophy in Accounting programmes and Master of Business Administration for the 2022 and 2023 academic year.

Admissions of the first batch of students to undertake the programmes have been completed, pending the start of academic workin the first week of September.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abednego F. O. Amartey, disclosed these at the first session of the 14th congregation of the School of Graduate Studies of the University, in Accra, yesterday.

He said other programmes at the various stages of approval at the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission include Doctor of Philosophy in International Security and Intelligence, Doctor of Philosophy in Interdisciplinary Studies and Master of Arts in Digital and Strategic Marketing Management.

The rest are Master of Arts in Media and Digital Communication Management, Master of Philosophy in Media and Digital Communication Management and the Bachelor of Logistics and Transport Management.

Prof. Amartey said in all, there were 4,015 students, comprising 826 postgraduate, 2,349 undergraduate and 840 Diploma students.

The School of Graduate Studies also comprises 26 Master of Philosophy students, 602 Master of Business Administration students, 129 Master of Arts students and 69 Master of Science students.

Prof. Amartey said the University would continue to undertake several infrastructural projects, with some progressing steadily and others nearing completion.

He urged the graduates to critically examine the hurdles and storms that they had to clear.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the guest speaker, who is also an alumni, urged the graduates to always remember that no position was permanent.

He asked them to endeavour to leave a mark anywhere they find themselves and always have a disciplined mindset in order to be successful in everything they do.

He charged the graduating class not to see failure as a burden but as a challenge to climb to get to the next hurdle of success, adding "if you give up you would become a loser".

The IGP reminded them to be assertive, humble, compassionate, focused and always respect the rights of others in order not to fall foul of the law.