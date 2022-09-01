Ghana: Aboagye Keen On Making Black Stars Squad in Qatar

Former Ghana Under-20 star, Clifford Aboagye, says he is ready for a call-up to the senior national team (Black Stars) ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Clifford, 27, has rolled back the years with some assured performance for Queretaro in the Mexican Liga MX, despite making six brilliant starts.

The former Inter Allies player grabbed his first goal for Queretaro in their 1-2 defeat to Cruz Azol in their MX at the weekend.

According to the South-America based Ghanaian midfielder, he believes he has been the missing link in Coach Otto Addo's team, insisting that playing in South America should not limit his chances of earning a call-up since he is keen on being consistent enough to be in Qatar.

"I've been playing in Mexico for five years now, I'm not new to the league here and besides it is rated among the best in South America. I believe playing here should not hinder my chances of playing for the Black Stars. There are equally good players here who will be in Qatar with their respective countries and so do I," he told the Times Sports.

Speaking about his chances, Aboagye said: "I have been working hard and staying consistent. I proved it at the youth level in 2013 where I captained the Black Satellites (U-20) to win bronze in New Zealand," he added. Aboagye is still rated one of Ghana's sweet, dazzling midfielders with creative spark and it came as no surprise when the then 18-year in 2013, landed a lucrative deal to join Spanish La Liga side Granada, following a stunning performance in Turkey and Algeria in the African Youth Championship.

He failed to break into the senior team featuring for the youth side from 2013-2017.With no European football since leaving Granada in 2017, Aboagye has been consistent in Mexico, having played for Atlas, Tijuana and Pueblo.